Women should act independently: T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

September 27, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - SALEM

Salem has more number of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, next to Chennai, said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing the women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Salem on September 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin urged women to study, have progressive thinking, and act independently. 

Distributing debit cards to 500 women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Salem on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said the scheme benefits 1.06 crore women in Tamil Nadu and Salem has more number of beneficiaries, next to Chennai. “The scheme is the best among all schemes that were implemented so far,” he said.

The Minister said economic development of women helps not only families and the society, but also the entire country.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is giving importance to women by implementing various welfare schemes for them, including the Pudhumai Penn and free travel scheme for women in buses. “Women in large numbers should be involved in public life,” he added. 

Mr. Nehru said Mr. Stalin had announced seven major schemes after coming to power and all the seven schemes were implemented now. “If eligible women were left out of the scheme, they can apply,” he said. 

