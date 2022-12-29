ADVERTISEMENT

Women SHGs in Coimbatore receive ₹58 crore worth welfare aid

December 29, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G.S. Sameeran distributing loans to members of a Self Help Group at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S Puram in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Thursday distributed ₹58.44 crore worth assistance to 2,704 beneficiaries of 893 women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

According to a release, Jhansi Rani Women SHG of Thondamuthur and Aachi SHG of Vadavalli received the Manimegalai awards and ₹one lakh each.

Bank loans worth ₹43.45 crore to 388 SHGs, ₹7.62 crore to 21 panchayat-level societies, ₹18 lakh to two start-ups for setting up manufacturing companies, ₹6 lakh to seven SHGs for setting up Community Skill Schools; ₹64,000 to 10 SHGs for setting up Community Farm Schools CFS were among the assistance handed over by the Collector.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed loans worth ₹ 22.65 crore to 8,853 people from 554 women self-help groups. Collector S. Vineeth and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar were also present.

