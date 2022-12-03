Women SHG starts sales at Coimbatore airport

December 03, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“I’ve never seen herbal shampoo for ₹25 anywhere, and so I just wanted to buy one,” said a customer at the Mathi outlet run by women self-help groups (SHGs) in the Coimbatore airport, on Saturday. She said she also got idli powder and other spices for very less price and good quality.

The shop, a project under Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and ‘AVSAR’, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) initiative, was opened by Minister of Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation K.R. Periakaruppan during his visit to Coimbatore district along with Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Sethilbalaji.

Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Assistant Project Officer S. Sudha said, “We gather value-added items from SHGs in all 12 blocks of the district and sell them below the market price. As a Coimbatore special, we sell coir bags and Negamum cotton saris. We sell eatables in paper covers, and plastic and glass containers at varying prices. There are items like ‘Kottankuchi Mai’ (coconut shell kajal) and herbal soaps in coir bags to appeal not just to the travellers, but also people who pick up or drop them off here.”

Renuka, a member of the Annai Theresa SHG in Sulur who works at the outlet, said they accepted cash and UPI payments. The prices here were only slightly higher than the other Mathi outlets in the district as the rent at the Airport was higher, she added.

Ministers inspect works

Earlier, Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan and V. Sethilbalaji inspected the ongoing construction and renovation works at the Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram in Sarkarsamakulam Panchayat, and development works in Sulur Panchayat. The Ministers distributed welfare benefits worth ₹14.60 lakh to 23 women SHG members in Arasur Panchayat under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission.