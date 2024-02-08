ADVERTISEMENT

Women self-help groups ensure economic independence: Udhayanidhi Stalin

February 08, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, distributing bank loan to a women self-help group in Erode on February 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Thursday, February 8, 2024 said women’s self-help groups (SHGs), started by former Chief Minister K. Karunanidhi 30 years ago, are the first-of-its-kind in the country that provide economic independence for women even in rural areas.

The Minister, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, inaugurated completed projects, laid foundation stone for new projects and distributed welfare assistance to SHGs, all worth ₹307.15 crore, at Solar. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Udhayanidhi said SHGs ensure that women need not depend on their family members for financial needs and assure empowerment. “Lakhs of women have been benefitted by the scheme,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had so far given bank loans to the tune of ₹69,554 crore to 12.25 lakh SHGs in the State in the last three years. “The government had set a loan disbursal target of ₹30,000 crore for 2023-24 and the department had disbursed ₹25,000 crore so far,” he said and added that they will reach the target.

The Minister said the State government had from 2014 contributed ₹6 lakh crore towards various taxes to the Central government, whereas the state received only ₹2.5 lakh crore in return. “Even in such a situation, the Chief Minister had given more loans for the SHGs,” he added. 

The Minister said Dravidian Model’s major schemes, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, are implemented with the help of SHGs and they contribute in health, food and education in the State. “SHGs help the government to achieve its objectives and they are the brand ambassadors of the schemes,” he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said the new bus stand at Solar will become operational in three months and pointed out that work to establish a common effluent treatment plant at SIPCOT Perundurai will begin in March.

P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, S. Dhivyadharshini, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, Shreya P. Singh, Executive Director, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam and officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US