Women self-help groups ensure economic independence: Udhayanidhi Stalin

February 08, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Thursday, February 8, 2024 said women’s self-help groups (SHGs), started by former Chief Minister K. Karunanidhi 30 years ago, are the first-of-its-kind in the country that provide economic independence for women even in rural areas.

The Minister, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, inaugurated completed projects, laid foundation stone for new projects and distributed welfare assistance to SHGs, all worth ₹307.15 crore, at Solar.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Udhayanidhi said SHGs ensure that women need not depend on their family members for financial needs and assure empowerment. “Lakhs of women have been benefitted by the scheme,” he said.

The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had so far given bank loans to the tune of ₹69,554 crore to 12.25 lakh SHGs in the State in the last three years. “The government had set a loan disbursal target of ₹30,000 crore for 2023-24 and the department had disbursed ₹25,000 crore so far,” he said and added that they will reach the target.

The Minister said the State government had from 2014 contributed ₹6 lakh crore towards various taxes to the Central government, whereas the state received only ₹2.5 lakh crore in return. “Even in such a situation, the Chief Minister had given more loans for the SHGs,” he added.

The Minister said Dravidian Model’s major schemes, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, are implemented with the help of SHGs and they contribute in health, food and education in the State. “SHGs help the government to achieve its objectives and they are the brand ambassadors of the schemes,” he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said the new bus stand at Solar will become operational in three months and pointed out that work to establish a common effluent treatment plant at SIPCOT Perundurai will begin in March.

P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, S. Dhivyadharshini, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, Shreya P. Singh, Executive Director, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan and A.G. Venkatachalam and officials were present.

