Women seek action against Home Guard member in Salem

July 27, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Salem

Women from Vengayanur urged the city police to take action against a home guard member who threatened them.

On Thursday, more than 100 women from Vengayanur in Sangeethapatti panchayat, led by panchayat president Kavitha, came to the City Police Commissioner’s office and submitted a petition. They said that a few days ago, work for an anganwadi centre had commenced on government land in the village. But a home guard member closed the pits dug for the construction work and threatened the women in the locality. The City Police Commissioner should take action against him and allow the construction of the centre, they said.

Likewise, more than 50 women, who were working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), gathered at Chettichavadi locality on Thursday urging action against AIADMK functionaries who allegedly verbally abused them.

They said that two months ago, the Block Development Office screened the government schemes and achievements of the Horticulture Department. The workers at lunchtime watched the advertisement. At that time, a few AIADMK functionaries captured it on their mobile phones, and after two months, on Wednesday, they uploaded it on social media, claiming that workers were wasting their time without working. When the workers asked them, the partymen verbally abused and threatened them. The women urged the police to take action against the AIADMK men.

