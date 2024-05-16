Women protesting water shortage demand Hosur Commissioner’s transfer

High drama prevailed at the Hosur Corporation premises on Thursday as women residents from Anna Nagar descended at the gates of the civic body demanding the transfer of the Corporation Commissioner over the unresolved water crisis.

Over 50 protestors arrived with empty water cans and raised slogans against Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha and demanded her immediate transfer over the reportedly “unending water crisis” in Hosur.

Hosur’s water woes began close on the heels of Bengaluru’s water woes, which saw drying up of borewells. With Hosur witnessing a similar predicament, re-boring is currently underway in several localities. However, this has failed too in many places. Some of the worst-hit places include Begepalli, Rainbow Garden, Thimmasandaram, Anna Nagar, and Avalapalli, from where women had participated in sporadic protests outside the Corporation office through this summer.

Anna Nagar has not received Corporation water in over two months, the protestors said, and demanded that the Commissioner come out and talk to them. However, at the end, the officials assuaged the women and sent them away, without the Commissioner giving them an audience.

