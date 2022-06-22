Coimbatore

Women oppose illegal liquor outlet in Kaveripattinam

Women staging a protest against an illegal liquor outlet at Ambadekar colony in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Women staging a protest against an illegal liquor outlet at Ambadekar colony in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Women of Ambedkar Colony staged a protest against an illegally run liquor outlet in a bylane in Kaveripattinam, leading to authorities shutting it down on Wednesday.

The protesters also blockaded Kaveripattinam-Agaram road. According to the protesters, the illegal outlet in the bylane provided a consistent supply of liquor to the men in the neighbourhood impeding them from going out to work and eke out a living.  . The men in inebriated state was also a safety threat to children and students heading to schools and colleges, the women said. Families were worst hit by the 24-hour supply of liquor by the stall pushing families into further poverty, they said. .

Kaveripattinam police arrived on the spot and upon women’s insistence that immediate action be taken, police cracked down on the outlet, where liquor bottles were hidden. 


