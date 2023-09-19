Women in Erode stage stir over rejection of their applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

September 19, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - ERODE

Claiming that they were left out from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam despite being eligible, as many as 18 women staged a road roko in front of the taluk office here on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Women from Vandikaran Street in Thirunagar Colony, Manickampalayam and Krishnampalayam arrived at the taluk office. They said that they had submitted applications to receive ₹1,000 from the Tamil Nadu government under the scheme. “Though we are eligible, we are not given the assistance. Whereas, many women heads of families, who are rich, received the assistance last week,” they claimed. They moved onto the road and staged a road roko affecting vehicle movement.

Revenue officials and police held talks with them. Officials said that they can go for appeal after which their applications could be accepted making them eligible for the monthly assistance. Later, the protest was withdrawn.