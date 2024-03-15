ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Erode stage road roko against sale of liquor

March 15, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents blocking road in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Claiming that liquor is sold illegally in their area with the help of DMK councillor’s husband, women from Adhiyaman Nagar in Ward 14 blocked the Bhavani main road here on Friday.

Women claimed liquor is sold round-the-clock in the area and men from various parts of the city purchase liquor and squat on the road causing inconvenience to the residents.

They claimed that lottery tickets that were banned by the State government are also sold in shops and no action was taken by the police. They said they fear for their life as men in an inebriated condition roam in their area during day and night time and they could not venture out freely. “These illegal activities were happening with the support of the councillor’s husband,” they alleged.

Women said since there is no protection for them, they were forced to stage a road roko urging the police to curb the problem. Karungalpalayam police pacified them and assured to take action after which the protest was withdrawn. The flash protest disrupted vehicle movement on the busy stretch for 30 minutes and normalcy was restored later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US