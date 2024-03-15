GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women in Erode stage road roko against sale of liquor

March 15, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents blocking road in Erode on Friday.

Residents blocking road in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Claiming that liquor is sold illegally in their area with the help of DMK councillor’s husband, women from Adhiyaman Nagar in Ward 14 blocked the Bhavani main road here on Friday.

Women claimed liquor is sold round-the-clock in the area and men from various parts of the city purchase liquor and squat on the road causing inconvenience to the residents.

They claimed that lottery tickets that were banned by the State government are also sold in shops and no action was taken by the police. They said they fear for their life as men in an inebriated condition roam in their area during day and night time and they could not venture out freely. “These illegal activities were happening with the support of the councillor’s husband,” they alleged.

Women said since there is no protection for them, they were forced to stage a road roko urging the police to curb the problem. Karungalpalayam police pacified them and assured to take action after which the protest was withdrawn. The flash protest disrupted vehicle movement on the busy stretch for 30 minutes and normalcy was restored later.

