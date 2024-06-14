Women in Erode seek resumption of works under MGNREGS

Stating that works were not allotted to them under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from April 1 this year, women submitted petitions to officials in Sathyamangalam block on Friday demanding resumption of works.

The women said the Act mandates providing 100 days of work to the beneficiaries in a financial year and they have to apply in the panchayats concerned for allotting work to them.

The panchayat has to provide work for them within 15 days failing which under Section 7 (1) of the Act, they should be provided daily unemployment allowance. Though the financial year began in April 1, they are yet to be given works and are rendered jobless, they said. They said 8,000 applications seeking works were submitted to 15 panchayats in Sathyamangalam block, 15 in Bhavanisagar block, and 10 in Talavadi block. But, works were yet to be allotted to them, they said.

