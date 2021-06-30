Coimbatore

Women help desks established at 13 police stations in Namakkal

Women help desks have been established at 13 police stations in Namakkal district to provide assistance to women and children under distress.

The desks would be manned by women sub-inspectors and constables.

Superintendent of Police, Namakkal, Saroj Kumar Thakur, said in a release that the desks have been allotted with a two-wheeler, a laptop and it would function round-the-clock. Public could call 181 to contact the help desk.

A one-day orientation programme was organised for police personnel on Monday. Kokilavani, Child Welfare Committee, Ranjitha Priya, District Child Protection Officer, Baby Prristilla, Counsellor, DSW and Shyamala, One-Stop Centre addressed police personnel and stressed the importance of the programme.



