Women health workers in Tiruppur demand increase in incentives

Women health volunteers from Tiruppur district, who are working in the ‘Makkalai thedi maruthuvam’ scheme, has urged the district administration to increase their monthly incentive.

In a petition to Collector S. Vineeth, during the weekly grievance redress meeting here on Monday, the workers said as many as 240 workers have been working for more than a year under the scheme and they are drawing a salary of ₹4,500 per month.

They said since all of them are working in villages, they have to travel to interior places for which they were not getting any travel allowance.

They also demanded increase in the incentive by considering the rice price levels.

Further, they said the monthly incentive has not been given on time. They urged the government to give them social security benefits to avail of maternity benefits.

Drinking water

Residents of Mullai Nagar in Surianallur, near Kundadam, petitioned the Collector seeking drinking water and street lights.

A total of 40 families have not been getting adequate drinking water. There were no street lights in the locality which poses threat during nighttime and urged the authorities to take immediate action.

Mr. Vineeth received petitions from them and assured them of necessary action.

He also received 489 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.