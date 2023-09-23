HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Women given jobs under MGNREGS in Bargur hills

September 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women allotted jobs under MGNREGS in Bargur hills in Erode on Friday.

Women allotted jobs under MGNREGS in Bargur hills in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two days after submitting petitions seeking jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Bargur hills, a total of 78 women were provided jobs here from Friday.

On September 20, 481 women from 17 hamlets in the hill area submitted petitions to the Block Development Officer of Bargur Panchayat seeking jobs under the scheme. They said there are over 5,000 women workers with job cards who were not provided work for many years. They said the scheme benefits them most as it is their only livelihood for 100 days a year. Officials assured to consider their demands and provide jobs within 15 days. 

Jobs were allotted to 78 women of in the panchayat, including 46 women in Thurusanampalayam, six in Bargur, seven in Oosimalai and 19 in Alanai. Officials said eligible persons would be provided jobs in the coming days. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.