Women given jobs under MGNREGS in Bargur hills

September 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Two days after submitting petitions seeking jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Bargur hills, a total of 78 women were provided jobs here from Friday.

On September 20, 481 women from 17 hamlets in the hill area submitted petitions to the Block Development Officer of Bargur Panchayat seeking jobs under the scheme. They said there are over 5,000 women workers with job cards who were not provided work for many years. They said the scheme benefits them most as it is their only livelihood for 100 days a year. Officials assured to consider their demands and provide jobs within 15 days.

Jobs were allotted to 78 women of in the panchayat, including 46 women in Thurusanampalayam, six in Bargur, seven in Oosimalai and 19 in Alanai. Officials said eligible persons would be provided jobs in the coming days.