Women drivers await relief

Among the autorickshaw drivers whose livelihoods were affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the women drivers were hit harder, particularly those who were the sole breadwinners of their families.

S. Suganya, who has been an autorickshaw driver in Coimbatore Corporation limits for nearly four years, said that a group of 10 women drivers met District Collector K. Rajamani on May 18 requesting him to resume the autorickshaw services in the city. However, there had been no response from the district administration three days after the meeting, she said.

A single mother living in Vadavalli with a nine-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, Ms. Suganya said that she had been facing multiple issues due to shortage of cash, from paying the house rent to repaying loans.

“The government did not assure us any welfare assistance in the past two months. We can starve, but we cannot let our children go hungry,” Ms. Suganya said.

Women autorickshaw drivers typically earn around ₹ 15,000 a month, according to B. Meenakshi, who has been a driver for the past five years. However, this had been cut in the past two months when autorickshaws were not allowed on the roads due to the lockdown.

“Now they have allowed almost everything to function again, so why cannot they allow autorickshaws too?” she asked.

According to her estimate, around 60 women autorickshaw drivers are present in Coimbatore city. Many women drivers were unaware of welfare boards and trade unions prior to the lockdown, which was why they could not avail some of the welfare assistance from the unions, she said.

Also a single mother, Ms. Meenakshi said that she was living in Peelamedu with her two teenage daughters and that it was becoming increasingly difficult to meet her daily expenses for her family.

“They have to allow us before June 1,” she said in response to the autorickshaw unions declaring that all autos will run in the city from June 1.

The women drivers are planning to meet Mr. Rajamani again to request that the autorickshaws must be allowed at the earliest, Ms. Meenakshi said.