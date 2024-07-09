Women protest outside Tahsildar office, demand jobs under MGNREGS in Erode

Around 1,500 women gathered in protest outside the Tahsildar office in Sathyamangalam on Tuesday, urging the district administration to provide them with jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) or unemployment allowance.

Led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, the protesting women raised slogans demanding jobs. They said the Act mandates providing 100 days of work to the beneficiaries in a financial year and 11,260 individual petitions were submitted to 40 panchayats in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency on June 14. But, works are yet to be allotted to them, they said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sundaram said that under the Act, the applicant should be provided work within 15 days of applying failing which the applicant is entitled to an unemployment allowance. “Workers should be given work or they should be given the allowance as mandated in the act,” he said.

Later, a meeting was held at the Tahsildar office in which Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer K. Kannappan, Sathyamangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Saravanan, Tahsildar Sakthivel, Block Development Officers Saravanan Gunasekaran, Mr. Sundaram, CPI District Secretary S. Mohan Kumar, functionaries S.C. Natraj and others took part. Officials assured to provide jobs in 10 days.

