‘Women cyclathon’ held in Tiruppur

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati flagged off a bicycling event for women on Friday, which was organised as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence and to create awareness on COVID-19 and Smart Cities Mission.

A release said that the cyclathon was flagged off at the Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road by Mr. Pati at 6 a.m.

Nearly 80 women from schools, colleges, voluntary organisations and Corporation employees participated in the rally, which covered nearly eight km through Avinashi Road, Perumanallur Road and back to the Corporation headquarters.

Mr. Pati told reporters the event was also organised to encourage bicycling among the residents of Tiruppur as an alternative mode of transport.

As part of the event, NGO Ini Oru Vidhi Seivom presented kits comprising plates, sweet boxes, masks and sanitary napkins to 50 conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation.

Mr. Pati presented these kits to the workers in the presence of the NGO’s founder Kavitha Jenarthanan, the release said.