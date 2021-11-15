Women allege cheating by YouTube channels

Dozens of women staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate on Monday alleging that they have been cheated by YouTube channels and had lost money by paying for an allegedly fraudulent business plan.

According to the petition submitted at the grievance redress meeting, the women alleged that they had paid money to a scheme named CWDS based on videos from two channels on YouTube. The petition alleged that thousands of women from Coimbatore district had lost cash to the tune of ₹5 crore and requested Collector G.S. Sameeran to conduct an investigation into the two channels to retrieve their money.

SFI stages demonstration

Members of Students Federation of India staged a demonstration outside the BSNL office near the Collectorate on Monday condemning the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Eligibilty-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Tension prevailed for a while as the members attempted to burn copies of the documents during the demonstration, following which they were physically restrained by the police personnel.

Petition submitted

Students from various colleges in Coimbatore petitioned the Collector demanding strict action against those involved in sexual offences against students in schools. Following the death of a Class XII girl, who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by her teacher, the students wrote in their petition that awareness among students to redress their grievances must be increased in all schools.