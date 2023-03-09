Women achievers awarded at Nirmala College for Women

March 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nirmala College for Women and Rotary Gaalaxy Coimbatore conducted the ‘Rotary Women of Inspiration Awards-2023’ ceremony on March 6 to mark the International Women’s Day. Rotary member N. Sundaravadivelu spoke on ‘Gender Equality’, motivational speaker Kavitha Jawahar on ‘Women Empowerment’ and Lotus Women Care Hospital proprietor M.S. Usha Nandhini on ‘Women Health Care’, a release said. Former Mother General of Presentation Congregation Celine Nirmala, Shanthi Ashram president Kezevino Aram, K.P. Parvathi of KPR Groups, Bharathi Park Ladies Association past president Premi Bala and Chitra Palaniappan of Palaniappan Rathna Group of Companies were felicitated with awards, the release said. ADVERTISEMENT

