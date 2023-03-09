HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women achievers awarded at Nirmala College for Women

March 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nirmala College for Women and Rotary Gaalaxy Coimbatore conducted the ‘Rotary Women of Inspiration Awards-2023’ ceremony on March 6 to mark the International Women’s Day. Rotary member N. Sundaravadivelu spoke on ‘Gender Equality’, motivational speaker Kavitha Jawahar on ‘Women Empowerment’ and Lotus Women Care Hospital proprietor M.S. Usha Nandhini on ‘Women Health Care’, a release said. Former Mother General of Presentation Congregation Celine Nirmala, Shanthi Ashram president Kezevino Aram, K.P. Parvathi of KPR Groups, Bharathi Park Ladies Association past president Premi Bala and Chitra Palaniappan of Palaniappan Rathna Group of Companies were felicitated with awards, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.