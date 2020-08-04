Woman’s body wrapped in polythene sheet found at railway underpass

In what appears to be a murder, a body of a woman aged around 35 was found at the construction site of a railway underpass near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The police said the body was tightly wrapped using polythene sheets.

Gnanam, a site engineer supervising the underpass works, found the body in a pit that was dug for the works at the railway level cross at Kannarpalayam in Bilichi village.

He immediately alerted the Periyanaickenpalayam police.

The police inspected the body and found that the deceased had a cut on the neck.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police said that they were yet to trace the identity of the deceased.