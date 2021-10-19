Coimbatore

Woman’s body recovered

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Monday retrieved the body of a 50-year-old woman who was washed away in a stream at Mathipalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The team found the body of M. Vijaya of Ambedkar Street at Mathipalayam from Sennanur Kuttai.

Fire brigades said the woman was washed away while trying to cross Mathipalayam stream on Saturday afternoon. The stream flows into the tank where the body surfaced on Monday. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.


