Woman’s body found wrapped in polythene sheets at construction site

In what appears to be a murder, the body of a woman aged around 35 was found at the construction site of a railway underpass near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
Police said the body was tightly wrapped using polythene sheets. Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
A site engineer supervising the underpass works, Gnanam, found the body in a pit dug for the works at the railway level cross at Kannarpalayam in Bilichi village. He alerted the Periyanaickenpalayam police.
Upon inspection, the police found a cut on the neck of the deceased. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
Periyanaickenpalayam DSP Mani told The Hindu the details of the discovery of body was shared to all police stations in the district and neighbouring districts. “We are collecting information on women who went missing in these districts. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said. The body had started decomposing when the police opened the package.
Unsolved murder
Another murder reported in the limits of Periyanaickenpalayam police station in May this year is yet to be solved.
The charred body of a man aged around 35 was found under a bridge at Naickenpalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam on July 12. Police are yet to trace the identity of the man whose face was charred beyond recognition. Police said that there was no lead in the murder so far.
