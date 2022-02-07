Woman’s body found inside abandoned suitcase in Tiruppur

The deceased woman, estimated to be around 25 years old, has not yet been identified, police said

The Tiruppur City Police have commenced an investigation into the presence of the corpse of a deceased woman stuffed into a suitcase, which was found abandoned inside a stormwater drain near Nallur on Monday.

According to the police, morning walkers on the Nallur-Dharapuram Road in Puthu Nagar found one of the slabs covering the drain to have been dislocated, and found a large blue suitcase inside it. After attempting to open it, they found the body of a young woman inside, following which they contacted the police at around 8.15 a.m., the police said.

Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police rushed to the spot and examined the corpse. No external injuries were found except for ligature marks on the neck, suggesting death by strangulation, according to the police. Besides, the body did not show any signs of decomposition , indicating that it is possible the woman died late on Sunday.

Estimated to be around 25 years old, the deceased could not be identified immediately and the body was sent for an autopsy, the police said. The Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police are investigating to ascertain her identity and the cause of death.