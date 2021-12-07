Coimbatore

Woman’s body exhumed for postmortem

The Kunnathur police on Monday exhumed the body of a 65-year-old woman who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances in Velliraveli village in Tiruppur.

The police said that Ammaniammal allegedly died by suicide on November 18. However, the family members did not inform the police and Revenue Department and buried the body after a funeral. Based on a complaint from the Velliraveli Village Administrative Officer, the Kunnathur police registered a case.

On Monday, the body was exhumed and a team from the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, carried out the autopsy. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)


