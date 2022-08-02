Woman’s body buried in Salem after ten months

August 02, 2022 19:50 IST

The body of a 29-year-old woman, who was murdered in her spa 10 months ago, was handed over to her husband on Tuesday.

According to the police, Tej Mandal of Bangladesh ran a spa at Kumarasamipatti here. She was murdered by the workers in her spa in October 2021. As her family members were in Bangladesh, the police tried to contact them, but failed.

Later, when the police contacted her husband Mohammed Rocky (34), he refused to accept her body as she had left him seven years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police pacified him after negotiating with him for months. They made all arrangements for his journey to India. He reached Salem on Monday and the police handed over the body to him on Tuesday. The body was buried in the evening.

Police sources said the two accused in the case belonged to Bangladesh and Mohammed Rocky gave some information about them. “We will soon nab the accused,” they said.