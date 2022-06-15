Woman, paramour arrested for murder in Salem

A 37-year-old man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife and her parmour .

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when V. Sakthivel , a farm labourer of Karaikadu near Mettur, was given food laced with poison by his wife Pugazharasi (27).

On Tuesday, Pugazharasi told her relatives that Sakthivel died due to consumption of liquor. Sakthivel’s brother V. Palanisamy (34) lodged a complaint with Kolathur police alleging suspicion in the death.

The police checked the call records of Pugazharasi and found that she regularly spoke to P. Muthukumar (27), a neighbout. They reportedly confessed that they gave food mixed with poison to Sakthivel when he came home in an inebriated state. The police arrested Pugazharasi and Muthukumar on Tuesday night and remanded them in prison.