Woman arrested for smuggling ganja in Salem

The Salem Railway Police arrested a 25-year-old woman for smuggling ganja on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the railway police checked the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express train and found a bag belonging to a woman in a suspicious manner.

The police checked it and found 18.99 kg of ganja in it. The woman was identified as S. Pooja (25) of Kunthuvan in Solapur district in Maharashtra.

The police registered a case under Sections 8 (C) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested the woman and remanded her in prison.