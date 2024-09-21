Woman, youth murdered in separate incidents

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in a family dispute in Salem on Saturday.

A. Kavitha, a resident of Kaveripuram near Kolathur in Salem district, was living at her brother’s house in Coimbatore with her son for the past four months after a quarrel with her husband Arunachalam (27). On Friday, Arunchalam affected a reconciliation and brought her back to Kolathur. On Saturday morning, Kavitha phoned Arunachalam, who was away for work, that she did not want to live with him. That afternoon, she was out walking near Sivasakthi Nagar in Kolathur when Arunachalam allegedly waylaid and hacked her with a sickle, killing her on the spot.

Kolathur police sent the body to Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem, after which they registered a case and arrested the accused

In Namakkal, K. Sakthivel (27), a resident of MGR Colony near Sellappampalayam, was drinking along with his 17-year-old nephew when the two, in an inebriated state, began quarrelling. The minor, using a wooden log, attacked Sakthivel, causing him grievous injuries. He died on the way to the hospital. Nallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating further.