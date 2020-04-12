Woman, who tested positive, delivers baby

A 32-year-old woman in Erode, who tested positive for COVID-19 and currently in the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai, delivered a baby here on Sunday.

After one of her family members, who returned from New Delhi, tested positive, her home was quarantined.

On April 9, she tested positive and was shifted to the hospital the next day and kept at the ward. On Sunday, doctors performed caesarean and she delivered a baby boy.

Officials said that health condition of both the mother and the baby are stable and are being monitored continuously.