Woman who abducted baby from Salem GH arrested

Published - August 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman who abducted an infant from the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) was arrested within 15 hours by city police on Saturday.

The accused, identified as T. Vinothini, allegedly ran away with the male infant after offering to help its mother T. Vennila to take the newborn for a jaundice test. Shevapet police formed special teams to nab the accused and began verifying CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby.

Early on Saturday, upon receiving information from a private hospital in Vazhapadi about a male infant being admitted, the police arrived at the hospital and, after confirming the identity of the accused with CCTV footage, arrested her and handed over the infant to its mother. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vinothini abducted the baby from the hospital as she had no children of her own.

Salem

