GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman who abducted baby from Salem GH arrested

Published - August 10, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman who abducted an infant from the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) was arrested within 15 hours by city police on Saturday.

The accused, identified as T. Vinothini, allegedly ran away with the male infant after offering to help its mother T. Vennila to take the newborn for a jaundice test. Shevapet police formed special teams to nab the accused and began verifying CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby.

Early on Saturday, upon receiving information from a private hospital in Vazhapadi about a male infant being admitted, the police arrived at the hospital and, after confirming the identity of the accused with CCTV footage, arrested her and handed over the infant to its mother. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vinothini abducted the baby from the hospital as she had no children of her own.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.