Woman washed away while crossing stream

A woman aged around 50 was washed away when she tried to cross a stream at Mathipalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that M. Vijaya, a resident of Ambedkar Street at Mathipalayam, was reported missing. The incident happened around 3.30 p.m. when Vijaya, a farm worker, was returning to her home after the day’s works. Two more women were with her.

Ms. Vijaya ventured into a stream, which locals call as ‘Mathipalayam odai’, hoping that she could cross it without difficulty. The Fire and Rescue Services said that the water level in the stream increased unexpectedly and she was carried away.

A total of 25 Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Coimbatore south, Kovaipudur and Thondamuthur fire stations rushed to the spot and searched for the missing woman.

District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh and senior officers camped at the place to lead the search operation which continued up to 7 p.m.

An official said that search for the missing woman would continue on Sunday morning.

The officer added that Mathipalayam, Thenkarai and nearby places, including Alandurai, received heavy rain on Saturday afternoon.