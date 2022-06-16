Woman washed away in floods near Kotagiri

A woman was washed away in a flash flood in Kookalthorai near Kotagiri on Wednesday evening. The woman’s body was recovered on Thursday.

Police officials identified the deceased as R. Alammal, a resident of Deenatty in Kagguchi. Alammal was on her way to work, when she was washed away in a flood while trying to cross a stream, unaware of the depth of the stream due to heavy rain further upstream. Property damage was also reported as a number of vehicles too were washed away on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran and Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith visited the family of the deceased and handed over a cheque for ₹ 4 lakh to the next of kin, using funds from the state disaster relief fund.

Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Amrith also inspected dredging works along the Kookalthorai stream to prevent chances of flooding during rains in the future.