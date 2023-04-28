Woman wants her missing son traced, stages protest in Erode

April 28, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

Alleging that the police failed to trace her 22-year-old son who was missing for 15 days, a woman staged a sit-in-protest on Perundurai Road, opposite the Collectorate, here on Friday.

Geetha was married to Chandrasekar of Teachers Colony. Both were autorickshaw drivers. Their son, Yogeswaran, is pursuing third year at a private college in the city. She said her son went missing and efforts to trace him failed. A complaint was also lodged with the Erode North police. But, she claimed that they did not take any steps to trace their son.

As her protest continued, the police arrived and held talks with her. She said narcotic drugs were easily available in their area and claimed that her son got addicted to it. She said many youths lost track of their life due to the drugs and wanted the police to take action to control the sale of drugs. Later, the police took her to the station.