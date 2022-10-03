Woman urges State government to stop free travel for women in govt. buses

A resident of Nathamedu in Namakkal, she accused the government bus drivers and conductors of humiliating women for travelling free

Tamilselvi, a resident of Nathamedu, urged the State Government to stop free travel for women in buses at the Gram Sabha meeting at Mangalam in Namakkal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman from Mangalam panchayat near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, who participated in the Gram Sabha meeting held on Sunday, said drivers and conductors were humiliating women saying they were travelling for free in government buses.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, Gram Sabha meeting was held at Chettipalayam in Mangalam Panchayat on Sunday. Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran participated in the meeting as a special invitee.

At the meeting, Tamilselvi (55), a resident of Nathamedu, said people in her locality had to travel far to go to the nearest hospital, as there were no doctors at the Primary Health Centre. “While travelling in the bus, drivers and conductors humiliate us saying that we are travelling for free. We are ready to buy tickets, provided there are frequent bus service to our village,” she added.

While Ms. Tamilselvi was speaking at the meeting, other villagers signalled her not to speak about the issue.

MLA Eswaran intervened and asked her to speak only about the issues related to the meeting.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh participated in the Gram Sabha meeting held at Aroor Panchayat and discussed about the various schemes works in the village, the panchayat audit report, measures taken to prevent monsoon-related diseases etc. Ms. Singh urged people to link their Aadhar with their Voter IDs.

In Salem district, Collector S. Karmegam participated in the Grama Sabha meeting held at Kangagiri Panchayat.