Woman upset over police intervention on same-sex relationship harms self

A 22-year-old woman slit her wrist at the Pennagaram All-Women’s Police Station where she, along with her female partner, were brought for “counselling” on their same-sex relationship, following a family complaint.

The woman was shifted to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital, and is said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday evening, after the young couple was brought to the police station over a “missing complaint” filed by one of the women’s family.

The couple, Vidya, 21, and Radhika, 22, (names changed) of the same neighbourhood in Pennagaram were in love and, on facing familial objection, eloped to Coimbatore last month. Radhika’s mother filed a complaint at the Eriyur police station, which was transferred to the All-Women’s Police Station, Pennagaram. Radhika’s number was traced to Coimbatore, from where the couple was brought to the Pennagaram Police Station.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police P.M. Emayavaramban, the mother’s complaint had named Vidya, and had alleged trafficking and kidnapping. “We had to ensure that no harm was done, by getting a statement from the women. They told the police in Coimbatore that they wanted to live with each other and did not want to go back to their families,” he said.

He said the police had to bring the women back to Dharmapuri because the FIR was filed there, and the statement had to be made in the presence of their families.

“On Wednesday, the women were summoned to the station, where both of them expressed their love for each other and insisted that they wanted to be together,” he said. Vidya had excused herself to the restroom at the police station, where she slit her wrist. She was admitted to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The police said she had brought a blade with her to the station.

“We did not want to send Radhika back to her family after this, and hence, sent her to the One-Stop Centre at Dharmapuri Government Hospital for the night,” the DSP said. Mr. Emayavaramban insisted that the police did not act out of bias, and that the sexual choices of the women did not decide their course of action. “We have to follow the law, and the law does not discriminate against same-sex love. In fact, I spoke to the family and told them they cannot intervene because they [the women] are two consenting adults,” he added.

He said the women would be provided police protection, if necessary.

The families of both the women declared to the police that they had “disowned” them.

Sangeetha, administration co-ordinator of One-Stop Centre, which provides a safe house for women in need of protection, said, “Radhika came here yesterday. She stayed here till the afternoon today (Thursday), and wanted to leave to be by Vidya’s side at the hospital. Our staff counsellor spoke to her about the future challenges and the importance of marriage as an institution. We also asked her if she needed to see a psychologist.”

She added that this was her organisation’s first such case. “We contacted the District Legal Services Authority and the police, and we were told that they were consenting adults and they could make their decision. So, we let her go.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)