Woman undergoes right axillary approach AVR at KG Hospital
A 72-year-old woman from Tiruppur who had a heart valve disorder underwent a minimally invasive aortic valve replacement (AVR) through right axillary approach, a technique used for patients with aorta to the left of sternum, at KG Hospital in Coimbatore recently.
A release said that the woman was admitted to the hospital with a heart valve disorder — calcific aortic stenosis and congestive cardiac failure. She opted for minimally invasive cardiac surgery. A CT scan revealed that the ascending aorta was midline and to the left. As performing AVR would be difficult through right paramedian incision, a team led by minimally invasive cardiac surgeon U. Arun Kumar performed the AVR through right axillary approach. The woman was discharged from the hospital on the sixth post-operative day. The hospital‘s chairman G. Bakthavathsalam lauded the team.
