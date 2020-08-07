Woman, two sons killed in accident in Krishnagiri

Her husband collapsed and died at his workplace on July 16

A woman and her two sons were killed here on Friday when they were knocked off their two-wheeler by a lorry. The woman had petitioned the Superintendent of Police seeking an investigation into the death of her husband at the private company he was employed in here last month.

Jamuna (35) of Silaepalli in Vepanapalli, and her sons, Vel Murugan (11) and Venkatesh (8), were heading for Krishnagiri when the lorry knocked them down. Jamuna and Venkatesh were killed on the spot. Vel Murugan died on way to the hospital.

On July 16, Jamuna’s husband Murugesan (38), who was employed as a cook in the jewellery unit of Titan Industries had collapsed and died at the workplace. Deputy Director of Health Govindan said Murugesan was COVID-19 positive, but asymptomatic, and also had morbid obesity. His body was cremated.

On July 24, Jamuna petitioned Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar, alleging that her husband was electrocuted while handling the grinder switch and demanded a CB-CID inquiry.

In her petition, Jamuna had alleged that the SIPCOT Police got her signature for permission to cremate her husband’s body, citing that he was COVID-19 positive. She also wondered why the body was cremated when those who died of the disease were to be only buried. The police obtained her thumb impressions saying it was for the autopsy and later told her that they would cremate the body as her husband had tested positive for COVID-19.

The petitioner had also found it strange that no direct contact of her husband, including she, her children or any co-worker had since tested positive.

When contacted by The Hindu, the Deputy Director of Health reiterated that the death was due to morbid obesity even though the person had mild COVID-19 infection.

As for the way the body was disposed of, Dr. Govindan said the bodies of those who died of COVID-19 could either be cremated or buried.