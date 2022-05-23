Woman, two sons found murdered in Tiruppur

A woman and her two sons were found murdered at their residence near Vavipalayam in Tiruppur on Monday.

According to police, the victims were identified as Muthumari (38) and her two sons Dharneesh (9) and Nitheesh (6). The woman and her sons were residing in a rented house belonging to M. Padmavathi (55) at Sedarpalayam for the past three weeks. According to the police, Ms. Padmavathi found the front door of the house open on Monday morning. She also noticed that the children had not come out to play as usual. She walked into the house and found Muthumari and her two sons lying on the floor unconscious with blood splattered all over the floor, the police said. The house owner immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for post-mortem. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu formed five special teams to investigate the triple murder. Preliminary investigation by the police found that a man used to visit the woman since she started living in the house. Neighbours told the police that they had seen the man leaving the house on Monday morning. The house owner found the woman and children dead later, the police said. A senior police officer said that the special teams were investigating the details of the woman who hailed from Tiruvarur and whereabouts of the man who used to visit her.