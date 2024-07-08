GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, two daughters found dead in water storage sump in Coimbatore

Published - July 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of suspected murder-cum-suicide, a woman and her two daughters were found dead in the water storage sump of their residence in Coimbatore city on July 8, 2024 (Monday).

The police identified the deceased as T. Pushpa (38), and her daughters T. Harinee (9) and T. Shivani (3), from Weavers Colony in Ondipudur.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Pushpa and her husband Thangaraj (40) used to quarrel over the latter’s addiction to alcohol. Thangaraj, a painter by occupation, returned home under the influence of alcohol late on Sunday and quarrelled with his wife. As the quarrels were routine, the neighbours did not intervene.

As Pushpa and children were not seen outside on Monday morning, the neighbours enquired Thangaraj, who gave them contradicting statements. They also checked inside the house and could not find the women and two children.

After being alerted by the neighbours, the Singanallur police rushed to the house and conducted a search. They found Pushpa and two children dead in the sump.

When questioned, Thangaraj claimed that he threw his elder daughter into the sump after the quarrel with Pushpa on Sunday night, following which the woman jumped into it with her younger daughter.

“The police are questioning Thangaraj further and verifying his claim. A case has been registered under 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for the suspicious deaths,” said R. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore North.

The claim of Thangaraj has raised suspicion as the five-feet-deep sump had water only up to three feet. The police are waiting for the post-mortem findings to know the actual cause of death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

