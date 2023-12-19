ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, two daughters drown in LBP canal in Erode

December 19, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two daughters drowned in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Gobichettipalayam taluk here on Tuesday.

The victims, Sangeetha, 40, of Chinna Kuttai Pudur, daughters N. Darshini, 17, and N. Keerthana, 10, went to the canal on Monday evening. Police said Sangeetha was washing clothes while her daughters were taking bath. At present, 2,000 cusecs is being discharged into the canal from Bhavanisagar dam for irrigation.

Police said the children were washed away and Sangeetha’s attempts to save them failed. Villagers saw the three being washed away and raised an alarm. Kadathur police along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched for them and retrieved the bodies of the girls at Millmedu area at 12.30 a.m. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. Sangeetha’s body was retrieved on Tuesday afternoon and sent to the hospital. Kadathur police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US