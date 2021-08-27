Woman, two children found dead

Coimbatore

27 August 2021 00:10 IST

A 22-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their residence at Kuppanur near Coimbatore on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as A. Tankala (22) from Nepal, who had been living with her husband Aditya Bhandari (24), caretaker at a dairy farm.

Tankala came to Kuppanur two months ago along with daughter Alisa (3) and son Rudra (1). She had been suffering from severe headache, said the police.

On Thursday, Bhandari went to take care of cows in the morning. Though he had asked wife to help him at the farm, the woman did not show up. Bhandari went to the residence around 1 p.m. and found the door locked from inside. He broke open the door and found his wife and two children dead.

Perur inspector S. Parvinbanu said that a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death.

The officer said that an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer will be held in connection with the deaths and the bodies will be autopsied on Friday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)