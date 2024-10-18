Woman, two children found dead in Salem

A woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in Kondalampatti, Salem, on Thursday night.

The woman, G. Sangeetha, 32, was married to a head constable working at the Government Hospital police station in Salem city.

The head constable, K. Govindaraj, 35, a native of Olaipatti near Tholasampatti, is a writer at the police station. He and Sangeetha lived at the police residential quarters at Kondalampatti with their son G. Rohit, 8, and daughter G. Dharshika Sri, 4.

The couple had reportedly been fighting frequently over a family dispute.

As Govindaraj returned home from work at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, he found his two children dead near the washroom, and that his wife had allegedly died by suicide.

He immediately raised an alarm and local residents informed the Kondalampatti police.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the three bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case was registered under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police suspect that Sangeetha might have killed their children before dying by suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)