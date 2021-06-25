Woman, two children found dead in Erode

Erode

25 June 2021 23:36 IST

A woman and her two children were found dead at her parent’s house in Lakshmi Nagar, Thindal, here on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Nithya (37), wife of Bhaskar (42), and their two children -- Magathi (11) and Yadav Krishnan (6). Bhaskar, who was working in Chennai, had died of COVID-19 on May 9.

After his death, Nithya and the children returned to her parent’s house in Thindal. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nithya was upset over the death of her husband and had reportedly ended her life along with the children. Erode Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.