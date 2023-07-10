Woman, two buffaloes electrocuted in Erode district

July 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - ERODE

An 82-year-old woman and her two buffaloes were electrocuted after they stepped on a snapped electric wire at Mel Malayampalayam in Kodumudi block in Erode district on Monday.

The Malayampalayam police said that P. Nallammal took two buffaloes for grazing in the morning and was returning home in the evening. At 5 p.m. when they were near Kuttaikadu, they stepped on a live overhead wire that got snapped due to wind and rain. The woman and her two buffaloes died on the spot. Tangedco officials were informed and they disconnected power supply. Her body was taken to the government hospital in Erode.

