HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, two buffaloes electrocuted in Erode district

July 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

An 82-year-old woman and her two buffaloes were electrocuted after they stepped on a snapped electric wire at Mel Malayampalayam in Kodumudi block in Erode district on Monday. 

The Malayampalayam police said that P. Nallammal took two buffaloes for grazing in the morning and was returning home in the evening. At 5 p.m. when they were near Kuttaikadu, they stepped on a live overhead wire that got snapped due to wind and rain. The woman and her two buffaloes died on the spot. Tangedco officials were informed and they disconnected power supply. Her body was taken to the government hospital in Erode. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.