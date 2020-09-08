Woman trampled to death by wild elephant

A 50-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at her farm land at Attapadi in Hasanur police station limits on Sunday.

The police said S. Mahalingam of Attapadi along with his mother Alambal was guarding their beans crop when they heard the fence being damaged by a wild elephant at 11.30 p.m. Both left the field and were moving towards their house nearby with the help of torchlight. But, an elephant attacked his mother and Mahalingam ran into the house and alerted neighbours. When villagers returned, they found the body of Alambal.

On Monday, he lodged a complaint with the police, who retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam, for postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC (elephant stamping) was registered.