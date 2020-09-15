Woman trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

15 September 2020 12:53 IST

The 73-year-old woman had come out of her house to go to a temple in the locality, early on Tuesday

A 73-year-old woman from Pannimadai near Coimbatore, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Tuesday.

V. Neelavathi, a resident of Pappanaickenpalayam village near Pannimadai, was attacked by a lone male elephant around 5.30 a.m. She died on the spot. The incident took place when the woman had come out of her house to go to a temple in the locality.

According to Forest Department officials, the tusker had strayed into the village from a nearby reserve forest area of the Coimbatore Forest Range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The body of the woman was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Forest Department handed over ₹50,000 out of the ₹4 lakh given by the Government as solatium to the family of the deceased as immediate relief.

Ten persons have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the Coimbatore Forest Division so far this year. One person was killed in an attack by a wild boar during the same period.