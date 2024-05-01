GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Talavadi Hills

May 01, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant trampled a woman to death in Talavadi Hills here on Tuesday. Sundari (43) of Jora Hosur village, was grazing her cattle near forest land falling under Jeerahalli Forest Range in Hasanur Division when the elephant ventured out of the forest and attacked her. Onlookers took the injured woman to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi and later to the Government Hospital at Chamrajnagar in Karnataka, where doctors declared her dead. Jerahalli forest officials and Talavadi police are inquiring.

